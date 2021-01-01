Solskjaer and Greenwood hope Europa League final is 'stepping stone' to further glory for Man Utd

The Red Devils can end their trophy drought with a win against Villarreal and the coach believes it could lead to more success

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and attacker Mason Greenwood hope victory in the Europa League final can propel the team to a run of trophy wins.

The Red Devils will face Villarreal to compete for the title in Gdansk on Wednesday.

United have not won a major trophy since their Europa League success in 2017 but Solskjaer hopes they will soon be fighting for silverware more consistently.

What has been said?

"This is a team that we've rebuilt in the last few years, hopefully this is the start of something more," Solskjaer told reporters at a press conference.

"This is the best club in the world. That's the pleasure and the pressure of Manchester United. That's something the players are ready for. They wouldn't have signed here if they weren't top players.

"These are big nights for us. It might be the stepping stone for a big future.

"This group of players has been working for a year and a half together. The next step for them is to enjoy a game like this - I've seen something growing inside of the players."

What did Greenwood say?

Greenwood, 19, hopes to restore United's reputation of challenging for major honours and sees their midweek clash as a possible stepping stone to achieving that.

“To bring home a trophy is something the club needs, to bring home some silverware,” Greenwood said.

“We’ve not had any for a few years. To be a part of the team that actually does win a piece of silverware will be a good feeling.

“When you come and you’re in the academy, there’s pictures and photos on the walls of them back in the day winning the Champions League, the Premier Leagues, the FA Cups and that’s what it’s all about, really, for a football club.

"If you want to be the best football club in the world or in the country you’ve got to bring home the silverware and that’s something United have done over many years.

“But we’ve maybe dropped off a little bit throughout the recent years but hopefully we can after this one, if we win against Villarreal, that can be like a little stepping stone to get us started on where we want to be.”

