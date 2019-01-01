Solari avoids Bale controversy as agent claims Real Madrid star is ignoring 'rubbish'

The Welshman's non-celebration at Levante has been a hot topic in Spain this week, but his manager says he is focused on Clasico dates with Barcelona

Santiago Solari has refused to allow discussion of Gareth Bale to distract from 's semi-final second leg against rivals .

Bale scored Madrid's winning goal at on Sunday but, having started on the bench for a second successive game, appeared to pass up the opportunity to celebrate with his team-mates.

Solari insisted after the match that he had enjoyed the "rage" in the star's performance, but he was less forthcoming when asked about the player on Tuesday.

The Madrid coach considered the matter settled and repeated the same answer every time he was asked about a deeper meaning behind Bale's actions.

"We have spoken about Gareth," he told reporters. "We're focused on the game [on Wednesday]. That's where all of our attention is.

"It's a great game. We've had to win lots of games to get here. Our focus - the focus of Gareth and all the players - is on [Wednesday], this is clear.

"We're all united and it's clear to us what we want to do: to go through to the final. We have to enjoy it. We've worked hard to get here, the end of February, still in all of the competitions."

As the queries persisted, with one journalist making a joke as he approached a different topic, Solari added: "I understand the questions.

"I understand that you want to put your focus on one thing, but our focus is on the important thing for us, which is the game."

And asked if there had been any discussion with Bale about the incident, the coach replied: "There's things that have to stay in the dressing room that we keep private."

The 29-year-old's agent has followed Solari's lead when it comes to the "rubbish" surrounding his client.

It has been suggested that Bale does not have the full support of those around in the Spanish capital, with the Welshman disappointed by recent public criticism from team-mates Marcelo and Thibaut Courtois.

Jonathan Barnett is, however, adamant that there are no issues at the Santiago Bernabeu, telling ESPN: "As always, Gareth is OK. This rubbish does not bother him."

He added that Bale has "no problem" with any of his colleagues, having been branded "the golfer" by Courtois after snubbing team meals in favour of quiet nights and days on the greens.