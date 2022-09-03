Solanke with goal & assist as Bournemouth come from two goals down to beat Nottingham Forest

The Nigeria prospect inspired the Cherries’ second-half comeback to collect the three points after a lethargic opening stanza at the City Ground

Nigeria prospect Dominic Solanke was the architect of Nottingham Forest’s downfall, scoring and assisting as Bournemouth came from two goals down to win 3-2 in a Premier League clash at the City Ground on Saturday.

In a match that Nigerian strikers Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis started from the bench, Senegal midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate broke the deadlock after 33 minutes when he rose highest to head in Morgan Gibbs-White’s corner to give Forest a deserved lead.

The home side kept piling on the pressure and were rewarded on the stoke of halftime when Lloyd Kelly blocked Neco Williams’ shot with his arm in the box with referee Michael Oliver pointing to the spot.

There was a moment of confusion when the referee seemed to overturn his decision but after a lengthy VAR check, he stuck by his earlier call with Brennan Johnson stepping up to make 2-0 at the break.

From then on, it was Solanke’s show as Bournemouth, who had looked out of ideas in the opening stanza, upped their game.

Gary O’Neil needed to inspire his side for a second-half comeback that looked unlikely, after his side failed to register a shot on target before the break, and had now conceded 18 since last finding the net.

However, the visitors reduced the arrears in spectacular fashion, as Philip Billing unleashed a thunderbolt from range that left Dean Henderson with absolutely no chance in the Forest goal.

Bournemouth were now in control and levelled the contest after the hour mark after Forest failed to clear their lines from a corner and Solanke pounced, firing in a bicycle kick to score his 50th goal for the Cherries.

The visiting fans could scarcely believe what they were seeing by the 87th minute, as they completed the most incredible comeback. Scott McKenna’s awful back-pass was intercepted by Solanke, who slotted in substitute Jaidon Anthony's ball to score the winner and silence the home fans.

By this time, Forest manager Steve Cooper had introduced Awoniyi and Dennis, the former coming on for Jesse Lingard in the 65th minute, while the latter took the place of Johnson five minutes from time.

While Dennis had little time to make an impact, Awoniyi had Forest’s best chance of the second half after Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto failed to clear the ball which fell to the Nigerian and after neat control on the half-turn, he fired just over, missing a glorious opportunity to make it 3-3 in added time.

The former Union Berlin striker had earlier on fluffed his lines when he rifled the ball wide of the left post five minutes after coming on.

Meanwhile, Dennis’ biggest chance fell to him in the third minute of the five added time when he reacted well to latch onto a rebound inside the box, but his shot was blocked.

Victory sees Bournemouth end a horrendous week that saw them ship in nine without reply against Liverpool last weekend, leading to the sacking of manager Scott Parker, and the Cherries are now 13th on the table with seven points while Forest are 18th with four points from six games.