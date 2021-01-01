Solanke scores and bags two assists, Danjuma on target as Bournemouth secure victory over Millwall

The Anglo-Nigerians made key contributions to help Jonathan Woodgate’s men extend their winning run at the Den

Dominic Solanke scored and provided two assists while Arnaut Danjuma found the back of the net as Bournemouth secured a 4-1 victory over Millwall in Wednesday’s Championship game.

Danjuma recently revealed he is considering switching his allegiance to the Nigeria national team after being consistently snubbed by the Netherlands since making only two appearances for the side.

In an effort to boost his chances with both the Super Eagles and the Dutch team, the winger delivered an impressive performance at the Den.

His compatriot Solanke was also in spectacular form in the encounter, increasing his tally to help the Cherries extend their winning streak to five games.

Solanke ignited the surge for goals in the 16th minute of the match when he set up Philip Billing to open the scoring.

Danjuma then doubled Bournemouth’s lead with a fine effort in the 27th minute after receiving a timely assist from Asmir Begovic.

Moments before the half-time break, Solanke found David Brooks with a fine pass and the forward then hit his effort into the back of the net to further help the Cherries increase their lead.

Millwall made several attempts to fight back after the restart of the second half and reduced the deficit in the 49th minute through Jed Wallace.

Solanke then got a goal of his own in the 67th minute after receiving a timely assist from Billing to seal the victory for Jonathan Woodgate’s men.

Danjuma featured for 68 minutes before he was replaced by Junior Stanislas while Solanke made way for Sam Surridge.

Article continues below

The victory propelled Bournemouth to the third spot on the Championship table after gathering 77 points from 43 games.

Solanke has now scored 14 goals and provided nine assists in 38 league appearances this season while Danjuma has 15 goals to his credit.

The Anglo-Nigerians will hope to continue their eye-catching performances when Bournemouth slug it out against Brentford on April 24.