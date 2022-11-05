Solanke's delicious finish unable to save Bournemouth in seven-goal thriller against Leeds United

Dominic Solanke's fantastic strike was unable to save Bournemouth from going 4-3 down at the hands of Leeds United.

Solanke scored the third goal early in the second half

Bournemouth surrendered 3-1 lead

Leeds remarkably the better side in the second half

WHAT HAPPENED? Leeds mounted a stunning comeback to ensure they managed to register the victory on home soil.

Although they had taken an early lead, they conceded three times before fighting back and eventually emerging as victors.

Leeds took the lead in the third minute when they won a penalty after Marcos Senesi brought Crysencio Summerville down.

Machado Rodrigo took the spot kick, and his perfect conversion gave his side an early lead.

The lead did not last long as Marcus Tavernier equalised for Bournemouth in the seventh minute. Phillip Billing clipped the ball into the box, and Tavernier, at the back post, managed to score.

The visitors took the lead in the 19th minute when Billing found the back of the net. Tavernier found himself on goal, and although his first effort was stopped by Illan Meslier, the ball came back to the Bournemouth man, who teed up Billing.

Billing thumped the ball into the roof of the net with a fantastic finish.

Bournemouth made it 3-1 in the 48th minute after a good breakthrough. From a Leeds corner, the Cherries counter-attacked, and Tavernier picked Solanke out.

Solanke did well to flick the ball into the net with another fantastic finish for the away side. This is the 50th goal the 25-year-old has scored for Bournemouth.

Solanke’s sensational backheel flick is very similar - but from the opposite side - to Nwankwo Kanu’s backheel goal against Middlesbrough in 1999.

The legendary Nigerian forward star scored twice as Arsenal claimed a 6-1 win over Boro in the 1998–99 season duel.

Leeds scored their second after an equally good run of play. Bournemouth’s Christopher Mepham blocked a strike on goal, but the ball fell on Greenwood’s path at the edge of the box, and the Leeds man bent a left-footed effort into the far corner at the hour mark.

Leeds managed to equalize in the 68th minute when Liam Cooper headed past Mark Tavers. Greenwood delivered a corner and found Cooper at the far post as Leeds looked lively against their opponents at this point.

The Whites finally stunned Bournemouth when they scored the fourth goal in the 84th minute. They broke forward as Degnand Gnoto laid the ball on the path of Summerville, who beat Tavers and handed his side a victory in the seven-goal thriller.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite being booed by their own fans at the half-time break, Leeds came back and managed to pick up three points in the breathless battle at Elland Road.

ALL EYES ON: After scoring his 50th goal for the Cherries, Solanke would hope to make more goals for the side in the season.

THE VERDICT: Despite finding the back of the net with a fantastic strike, Solanke was not as impressive in other aspects of the game. He only managed one shot, one shot on target, and one key pass, and his passing accuracy was just 57%.

However, he made three clearances and won one aerial duel.

WHAT NEXT FOR SOLANKE? Bournemouth will face Alex Iwobi’s Everton in their next game on November 8.