Solanke registers best goal involvement tally in single campaign after striking for Bournemouth against Fulham

Dominic Solanke registered his best goal involvement tally in single Premier League season after scoring in Bournemouth’s 2-2 draw against Fulham.

Solanke opened the scoring for the Cherries

This is his 50th league goal in English football

Fulham fought back to share the spoils

WHAT HAPPENED? Just after 64 seconds, Solanke put Bournemouth in front after a good combination with Phillip Billing.

Solanke brilliantly finished with a first-time touch with the side of his foot as the visitors shocked the home side very early in the game.

The goal means Solanke has been directly involved in five goals - two goals and three assists - in his last five Premier League games, already his best such tally for goal involvements in a single campaign in the competition, after just eight appearances in 2022-23.

But Fulham pulled an equalizer in the 22nd minute after Andreas Pereira swung a corner and Issa Diop rose high to head past Norberto Neto and drew his side level.

However, after conceding what looked like an easy goal, the Cherries fought back and restored their lead in the 29th minute. Ryan Christie played Solanke inside the box, and the forward – after holding the ball for a little moment - passed the ball to Jefferson Lerma, who swept the ball into the corner.

Bournemouth were pegged back again in the 52nd minute when Aleksandar Mitrovic scored from the spot.

Lerma pulled down Mitrovic as they tussled for the ball from a free kick delivery, and after they were awarded the penalty, the Serbian sent Neto the wrong way as he planted the ball into the bottom right corner.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fulham and Bournemouth have drawn three consecutive league games for the first time in what was their 31st such encounter against each other.

Bournemouth remain unbeaten in their last eight away league games against Fulham (W4 D4), since a 2-0 defeat in April 1992, with the Cherries netting 11 goals across the last four such matches (W2 D2).

Mitrovic has scored five of his seven Premier League goals this season in his five appearances at Craven Cottage, as many goals as he’d scored in his previous 30 home games in the competition combined.

ALL EYES ON: Solanke, Billing, and Lerma each have two goals so far for Bournemouth, and their continued general output for the club throughout the season will be key as the Cherries try to climb the ladder.

THE VERDICT: Solanke scored his 50th league goal in English football, netting in his third league game in a row against Fulham. Indeed, only against Huddersfield has he scored in more consecutive league games (4).

WHAT NEXT FOR SOLANKE? The Cherries will host Southampton on October 19, and this is an opportunity for Billing, Solanke, and Lerma to hunt for more goals for the promoted side.