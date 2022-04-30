Solanke on target for Bournemouth, DR Congo’s Afobe helps Millwall see off Peterborough United

Dominic Solanke struck once as Bournemouth picked up a 3-0 win over Blackburn Rovers in a Championship duel at Venue Ewood Park on Saturday.

The former Chelsea star found the back of the net for the opening goal in the 21st minute with an assist from Philip Billing.

After creating the chance for Solanke, Billing scored twice thereafter, in the 70th and 79th minutes, to ensure the away side registered the victory. Solanke provided Billing with the assist for the first goal before Ben Dembele created the chance for the second one.

At Cardiff City Stadium, Angola forward Jeremie Bela was on target for Birmingham as they shared the points with Cardiff following a 1-1 draw.

Juninho Bacuna provided Bela – who scored in the 22nd minute - with the assist as Birmingham broke the deadlock. However, Williams Vaulks’ 82nd-minute goal ensured the tie ended in a one-all draw in Cardiff.

Elsewhere, DR Congo’s Benik Afobe struck once in Millwall’s 3-0 win over Peterborough United.

Afobe scored the opener in the 53rd minute when George Saville provided him with an assist before an own goal from Josh Knight ensured Millwall grabbed their second.

Three minutes later, after registering their second, Saville got himself on the score sheet when he struck the third for the home side.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Victor Adeboyejo got himself an assist as his Barnsley side were defeated 3-1 by Preston North End.

Aiden Marsh scored Barnsley’s goal in the 17th minute from Adeboyejo’s assist, but Preston North End fought back and scored thrice to emerge winners thereafter.

Daniel Johnson equalized for them in the 23rd minute before he grabbed his brace in the 54th minute. Emil Riis Jakobsen scored North End’s third goal in the 74th minute.

Kenya’s Clarke Oduor was involved when he replaced Romal Palmer in the 25th minute.