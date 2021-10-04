Solanke challenges Zemura and Cahill for Bournemouth award

The Super Eagles prospect has been shortlisted for the Cherries’ monthly prize alongside the Zimbabwean and English stars

Dominic Solanke has been nominated for Bournemouth Player of the Month award for September.

The Nigeria prospect will compete with Zimbabwe international Jordan Zemura, Gary Cahill, and Mark Travers for the individual accolade.

In the month under review, 24-year-old Solanke contributed three goals [against Barnsley, Queens Park Rangers and Luton Town] as Scott Parker’s Cherries went unbeaten in all matches played.

“Dominic Solanke is up to eight goals for the season already, and there was no let up to his scoring last month, with strikes coming against Barnsley, QPR and Luton Town earning an extra six points for the side,” a statement from the club’s website read.

“The striker has started the new month with a bang too, winning and netting the Cherries' first penalty of the year on Saturday against Sheffield United.”



Zemura won the accolade for August and is in line to win the prize back to back.

In the 3-0 triumph over Barnsley, the 21-year-old left-back opened the scoring with his first Championship goal, then sealing the points with a coolly taken second late on at Vitality Stadium.

Although in contention is former Chelsea star Cahill who has been solid in the defensive position as Parker’s men leaked in just two goals in September.

Completing the list is goalkeeper Travers who conceded just three goals last month.

Following his imposing performance in goal, the Ireland international has now conceded less than a goal per game in the 2021-22 campaign.

Also, he put in a standout performance when making a string of fine saves against QPR to ensure three points were secured in a tight home triumph.

The player with the highest number of votes will walk home with the individual prize.

Thanks to their 2-1 victory over Sheffield United, Bournemouth occupy the summit of the English Championship having garnered 25 points from 11 matches played so far.

Notwithstanding, manager Parker is not getting carried away with so much of the season remaining.

Article continues below

“It’s massive for us, top of the table and undefeated,” he told the club website.

“There is still a lot of football to play I am sure there will be many more twists and turns sometimes will get jabbed on the nose but it is pleasing to be where we are."

After the international window, they travel to Ashton Gate for their next fixture against Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City on October 16.