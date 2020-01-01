Sofiane Feghouli impresses as Galatasaray held at Sivasspor

The Algeria international put in a fine display but it could not guarantee all three points for the Yellow-Reds

Sofiane Feghouli scored a goal and assisted another as played a 2-2 draw with Sivasspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday.

The Yellow-Reds have been in scintillating form, winning every game in the league since the start of the year.

They started on the back foot here though with Hakan Arslan giving Sivasspor the lead in the seventh minute.

SOSO PASSES IT, EL TIGRE TAPS IT IN AND IT'S LEVEL! #DGSvGS pic.twitter.com/q7y46gzxNn — Galatasaray EN (@Galatasaray) March 8, 2020

Gala responded seven minutes after Feghouli played the ball into Radamel Falcao's path and the Colombian tapped in with ease.

They went 2-1 up eight minutes to the half-time break, Falcao turning provider for Feghouli this time by heading the ball for him to volley from six yards.

Sivasspor made it 2-2 thanks to Emre Kilinic's rebounded effort from the penalty spot.

FALCAO RETURNS THE FAVOR WITH A GREAT PASS, SOSO VOLLEYS IT INTO THE NET AND WE ARE AHEAD! #DGSvGS pic.twitter.com/FjLr94hz4K — Galatasaray EN (@Galatasaray) March 8, 2020

Feghouli was Galatasaray's Man of the Match, hitting a total of four shots, 69 touches and 44 accurate passes (88%) as well as winning four of eight total duels and successfully playing five of six long balls.

The 30-year international now has five goals and three assists in 20 Super Lig games this season.

Galatasaray host in the Istanbul Derby next.