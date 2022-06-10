Soccer Champions Tour: Teams, schedule, venues and tickets for new tournament featuring Clasico in Las Vegas
Barcelona and Real Madrid will be taking their Clasico rivalry to Las Vegas in 2022, with AEG announcing the Soccer Champions Tour in the United States is to be added to the pre-season schedule.
Five leading sides from Spain, Italy and Mexico will be taking part in the new tournament, which will see encounters played out in four cities.
Who are those teams, where will they be playing and how can you get yourself a seat? GOAL brings you all you need to know.
Soccer Champions Tour: Which teams are taking part?
Some of the most decorated sides in world football will be involved in the inaugural Soccer Champions Tour. The best that Central America has to offer will also be figuring prominently.
Team
Country
Real Madrid
Spain
Barcelona
Spain
Juventus
Italy
Club America
Mexico
CD Guadalajara
Mexico
Soccer Champions Tour: Schedule, dates and venues
With some of the biggest sides on the planet in action, it seems only right that they are given the grandest of stages, with THE Tour action heading to Nevada, California and Texas.
Date
Fixture
Venue
July 22
Juventus vs CD Guadalajara
Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
July 23
Real Madrid vs Barcelona
Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
July 26
Real Madrid vs Club America
Oracle Park, San Francisco
July 26
Barcelona vs Juventus
Cotton Bowl Stadium, Dallas
July 30
Real Madrid vs Juventus
Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles
Soccer Champions Tour: How to get tickets
An exclusive pre-sale ticket window for the Soccer Champions Tour is due to open on Wednesday June 15.
General sale tickets can be accessed from Friday June 17, with those wishing to get involved early able to register interest at SoccerChampionsTour.com.