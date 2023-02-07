'So proud' - Ryan Reynolds reacts to Wrexham's last-minute FA Cup exit to Sheffield United

Actors and Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney expressed appreciation for their players despite a narrow FA Cup defeat on Tuesday.

Actors bought Welsh club in 2020

Docuseries has given team prominence

Nearly defeated Sheffield Utd in fourth round

WHAT HAPPENED? A missed penalty and two stoppage time goals conceded put an end to Wrexham's FA Cup dream on Tuesday, but the 3-1 loss did not diminish the pride felt by their owners.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Reynolds and McElhenney are active in club affairs, attending matches and meeting with personnel. Reynolds was at Wrexham's draw against Sheffield United that set up Tuesday's replay.

Twitter

Twitter

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham would have faced Tottenham in the next round in a dream match for reality TV viewers, but now they'll have to wait until next year to have another go at the tournament.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? They'll return to National League play in the fifth tier with a game against Wealdstone on Saturday.