'So amazing I shed a tear' - Nigerians react to Ronaldo show as Juventus eliminate Atletico Madrid

Once again, the Portugal international, at the Allianz Stadium, showed why he is one of the greatest in the round leather game

Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a sensational hat-trick to secure an incredible comeback, defeating 3-0 to qualify for the quarter-finals 3-2 on aggregate, and Nigerians, via Twitter, have showered encomium on the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Heading into Tuesday's round of 16 second-leg encounter at the Allianz Stadium, Los Rojiblancos were clear favourites, all thanks to a spirited 2-0 victory back in Madrid a fortnight ago. But Ronaldo proved too hot to handle for them.

The five-time Champions League winner opened the scoring with a thumping header off Federico Bernardeschi's teasing cross in the 27th minute before, again, showing his aerial prowess to put both sides on par shortly after the interval, albeit with the help of Goal Line Technology.

With four minutes of regular time left, the former superstar completed the comeback from the penalty spot after livewire Bernardeschi was upended by Angel Correa in Atletico's box.

And such electrifying performance from the 33-year-old has left Twittersphere yet to recover.

C R I S T I A N O .....What a guy 😭😭 — ASISAT M.O.N (@AsisatOshoala) March 12, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo was so amazing tonight that I shed a tear, so emosh right now. How can someone be smelling of excellence like so 😢 pic.twitter.com/JVCpLdzNq9 — Latifat Adebayo Ohio (@Phatill) March 12, 2019

Ronaldo was the major reason Real Madrid won that 3 consecutive UCL titles. I don’t have time to argue. — DamyduduSportlens360 (@dammydudu) March 12, 2019