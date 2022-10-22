'He will not play if I smell this' - Guardiola to drop Man City players who hold back ahead of World Cup as he fires warning

Pep Guardiola has insisted that he won't hesitate to drop any Man City player he 'smells' is holding back ahead of the World Cup.

  • Guardiola asked about player injury concerns
  • World Cup next month
  • City face Brighton on Saturday

WHAT HAPPENED? City possess a squad chock full of international talent, with a number of Guardiola's squad heading to the World Cup in Qatar with their respective countries. The manager was asked whether he feared players would be holding back in the lead-up to the tournament to avoid injury.

WHAT THEY SAID: Guardiola said he would drop any player he suspected was playing safe, and suggested it would be best to play normally to stay fit for the World Cup. "He [a player] will not play if I smell this," he said in a press conference. "And what is going to happen is that they are going to play because they will get injured when they are not ready. When you are focused, you don’t get injured.

"It is just two weeks and if you are here, you will be perfect for the World Cup. Otherwise, you will be in trouble."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This will be the first ever World Cup to be played mid-season, and some international superstars have already expressed concerns about getting injured ahead of the showpiece event with the action coming thick and fast - including Lionel Messi.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Jack Grealish Phil Foden Man City 2022-23Getty ImagesPep Guardiola Man City 2022Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? Guardiola has insisted full focus is on the next Premier League match, which comes at Brighton at 3pm on Saturday.

