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UEFA Champions League on TV

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Slavia Prague vs Arsenal: kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 4 4 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Fortuna Arena

Slavia Prague and Arsenal kick off on 04.11.2026 at 21:00.

Slavia Prague vs Arsenal live today: TV channel and live stream

DAZN will show the Champions League match between Slavia Prague and Arsenal live.

Slavia Prague and Arsenal: recent form

In their last five competitive matches, Slavia Prague have won two, drawn two and lost one. They most recently thrashed FK Jablonec 5-0 in the Czech league. Before that, Slavia beat Brno 4-0 in the cup and drew 2-2 with Fenerbahçe in the Champions League.

Arsenal have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five competitive matches. The Gunners most recently won 1-0 away at Liverpool in the Premier League. Before that, they beat Everton 2-0 and won 1-0 away at Nottingham Forest. Across those five matches, Arsenal scored six goals and conceded three.

Slavia Prague vs Arsenal: line-ups

Slavia Prague vs Arsenal: form

Slavia Prague vs Arsenal: head-to-head record

Slavia Prague vs Arsenal: the tables