‘Sky’s the limit for Haaland & Solskjaer needs time’ – King rules over Norwegians at Salzburg & Man Utd

The Bournemouth striker, who started his career on the books at Old Trafford, expects fellow countrymen to thrive under the brightest of spotlights

Erling Haaland is generating talk of interest from , with Joshua King saying “the sky’s the limit for him”, while another Norwegian, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, is considered to “need time” at Old Trafford.

A fellow countryman of the Red Devils boss has already put one serious dent in an ongoing effort to turn the tide in Manchester this season.

King netted the winner for Bournemouth as the Cherries edged out United in a Premier League encounter on the south coast in November.

The 27-year-old is a product of the Red Devils’ famed academy system but made just two competitive appearances for them before trying his luck elsewhere.

He has become an important part of Eddie Howe’s plans, but continues to keep an eye on goings on at Old Trafford.

The presence of Solskjaer has piqued his interest of late, having stepped into some iconic shoes to become Norway’s go-to man for goals in the modern era, and hopes that a compatriot will be given the support he requires in order to get United back on track.

King told FourFourTwo of a coach he briefly worked under while making his way through the Red Devils’ youth set-up: “He was good, but it was the start of his managerial career.

“He was brilliant with me, and helped me.

“I know him as a person and a manager and have loads of respect for him.

“When he took over United I was very happy for him and his family because I know how much that meant for him as a person - it’s always been his dream.

“I hope and believe he’ll get United back to where they were, but obviously they need time.”

It has been suggested that the Red Devils will turn to another Norwegian for inspiration as the January transfer window approaches.

Teenage striking sensation Haaland continues to star for Red Bull Salzburg, with records being broken in Champions League competition, and Europe’s top sides are preparing to launch a scramble for his signature.

King is not surprised to see the youngster attracting so much interest, saying of an emerging talent who already has 26 goals to his name this season: “He’s been on fire hasn’t he!.

“I’m really happy for the kid.

“We have a good future for Norway with him, Martin [Odegaard] and Sander Berge coming through.

“The sky’s the limit for him.”