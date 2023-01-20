Saga finally over? Skriniar set to join PSG in the summer after rejecting Inter contract offer

PSG might have finally nailed down one of their long-term targets, with centre-back Milan Skriniar rejecting a contract offer from Inter Milan

PSG missed out on Skriniar last summer

Seemed set to sign new deal

Will be available on free

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG have chased the Slovakian international for six months and were close to securing his signature last summer. However, the deal collapsed, and the player appeared set to pledge his long-term future to Inter.

But the centre-back has made a U-turn in recent months, and according to L'Equipe, is set to reject Milan's latest offer of a contract extension. His current deal expires this summer, and PSG looks like his most likely destination. The club are even exploring a January move, although Inter would be reluctant to sell.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG could experience some squad turnover at the end of the season, with Sergio Ramos likely to depart when his current deal expires - amid reports linking him with a Cristiano Ronaldo reunion at Al-Nassr. Skriniar would represent a major piece in that revamp as he's one of Serie A's best defenders, and at just 27, still has plenty to give.

WHAT THEY SAID?: PSG manager Christophe Galtier refused to get dragged into Skriniar rumours, instead focusing on the youth talent his team already has: “We have El Chadaille [Bitshiabu], and we have faith that he has enormous potential,” the coach explained.

WHAT NEXT FOR SKRINIAR? The centre-back will continue to feature for Inter as they fight for a Champions League spot in Serie A. But he likely won't be playing in the Italian league next season.