Sissoko signs four-year Tottenham extension through till 2023

The 30-year-old joined from Newcastle in 2016 and has established himself as a key member of Mauricio Pochettino's side since then

Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko has signed a new four-year contract extension through 2023, the club has confirmed.

The 30-year-old, who joined from Newcastle United, has been an integral member of Mauricio Pochettino’s side since his arrival in 2016.

The France international, a fan favourite at White Hart Lane, was a member of the Tottenham squad that reached last season’s Champions League final against Liverpool.

