Sir Alex Ferguson praises Manchester United coronavirus response as NHS support package announced

Manchester United have announced more ways they are helping the NHS during the COVID-19 pandemic

Sir Alex Ferguson has praised ’s support for the NHS as the club announced extra initiatives they are undertaking to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

Old Trafford has been placed on a reserve list to be used as a potential blood donation centre and club vehicles are on standby with volunteer drivers available to support NHS courier operations in the area.

Those two gestures are the latest from the club as they try to help the health service as it tackles the Covid-19 crisis. Earlier in the week over 30,000 food items were delivered to local food banks and Salford Royal Hospital and that has been supplemented with 3,500 gifts for NHS staff.

Club taff who are unable to work from home have been encouraged to volunteer their time to the NHS and the club has also donated medical equipment including protective equipment, aprons and dressing to Salford Royal.

Club legend Sir Alex Ferguson, who experienced first-hand the care and skill of NHS workers when he suffered a brain haemorrhage in 2018, has praised United for their response and paid tribute to the frontline workers.

He said: “I’m delighted we are now recognising the importance of our NHS – as I experienced two years ago after they saved my life – the response to this pandemic has been magnificent and has made me proud of the way the club and the British people have rallied round to help. Well Done.”

It was confirmed on Wednesday night that a fund had been set up by Premier League footballers, spearheaded by captain Jordan Henderson to help generate funds for the NHS and distribute them "where they are needed most.”

United captain Harry Maguire organised for his teammates to be involved and thanked the NHS workers for their efforts.

He said: “On behalf of all the players, our thoughts are with all those that have been affected by this terrible virus. It has been heart-warming to see the nation come together to show their appreciation to the NHS and other critical workers. By working together we will get through this and let’s hope we are stronger for it.”