Singapore U18 earn valuable point against Thailand after 1-1 draw

Danish Qayyum Putra Shahrin Azhar's chip shot earns a priceless draw for the Cubs...

Singapore managed to register a valuable point after drawing 1-1 against in their opening match of the AFF U18 Championships.

Substitute Danish Qayyum Putra Shahrin Azhar was on the scoresheet for the Cubs, after his sublime chipping shot cancelled ’s earlier goal through Achitpol Keereerom - allowing Singapore to earn a draw at the Thanh Long Stadium against their regional rivals.

It was a dream start for Singapore given the standing of their opponents with coach Mohamed Fadzuhasny Juraimi expressing his delight at his team's performance.

"It was by no means an easy game but the players played with discipline and we are naturally happy with the one point against Thailand," said Juraimi.

Singapore will take on Malaysia in their next group game at the Thong Nhat Stadium, on the 9th of August.