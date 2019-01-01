Singapore concede three against Vietnam in U18 AFF Championship

Singapore continued their bad run of results in the AFF U18 Championships

Singapore continued their bad run of results in the AFF U18 Championships as they lost 3-0 to .

The loss against the hosts continued after a disappointing defeat against causeway rivals Malaysia. Tran Manh Quynh, Vo Nguyen Hoang and Nguyen Kim Nhat were all on the scoresheet for the Vietnamese as they sealed all three points, boosting their chances of qualifying from the group stage.

Singapore will next play Cambodia on Thursday 15 August.