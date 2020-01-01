Simy: How Napoli move will inspire Osimhen and Nigeria

The 28-year-old has expressed his delight with the transfer of his compatriot to the Italian top-flight

Crotone striker Simy Nwankwo has backed Victor Osimhen’s move to and believes the switch to the would further aid the forward’s development.

The 21-year-old completed a €70 million transfer to the Parthenopeans, following his eye-catching performances for French side .

The forward only spent a season with the Great Danes and made an indelible mark for the side, scoring 18 goals in 38 appearances and deservedly scooped the club’s Player of the Season award for his efforts.

Simy recently helped the Pythagoreans gain promotion to Serie A with his 20 goals in the division, which was enough to earn him the Serie B top-scorer award.

The lanky striker has expressed his joy with the transfer of Osimhen to Serie A, which he rated as one of the best leagues in the world.

"I'm so happy that Victor is coming in. It is such a big team and an important and difficult league, if not the number one tactical and defensive league in the world," Nwankwo told ESPN.

"You know, it is one thing watching from the outside, another thing is actually playing from the inside. But I'm glad Victor is coming into a team that plays football and it will be very, very important for him.

"He will definitely grow. He will never be the same player again -- that I can assure you. He will grow as a person, he will grow as a player, he will grow because Napoli is a really good team -- and the league, too."

Simy, who has been with the Pythagoreans since 2016, is looking forward to a healthy rivalry with his compatriot for goals in the Italian top-flight.

"We will score more goals, united we stand. He will do it for Napoli and I will do it for Crotone," he continued.

"Personally, I don't set goals. The only thing I set out for myself at the start of the season every year is just to do better than I did last time.

“So that means that next year will be more difficult for me because now I have to do better than I did this year."

Besides Osimhen moving to the Serie A, a number of Nigerian players have also established themselves in the division like defender William Troost-Ekong.

Ola Aina is also making a key impact with , Victor Moses is on the books of Milan, there is also ’s Orji Okonkwo and Joel Obi could make a return to the top-flight as his club Verna are involved in promotion playoffs.

"I'm glad now we're growing, when I came only Joel was here, with Orji Okonkwo also in Bologna, but not playing so much,” he added.

“Then we had a couple of lads in Serie B, but now we are growing and I'm looking forward to meeting all the guys next year in Serie A.

"That will bring in more Nigerian viewers back to the league. Not just only about the and Inter Milan games, but now at least you will watch every game because you have your guys representing you everywhere.

"And it's also good to have the guys around. Once in a while for sure, we will meet up. After games, during games, we can talk. We can also help each other one way or the other. I think it's a good thing and I hope more guys come in as a well."

Simy, who has five caps for the Super Eagles, joined Crotone from Gil Vicente and will hope to play a prominent role for his club in the 2020-21 season.