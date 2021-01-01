Simy: Crotone forward has offers from Premier League clubs – agent

The representative of the Nigeria international has revealed a number of English top-flight clubs have shown their interest in the forward

Simy Nwankwo’s agent Vincenzo Morabito has revealed his client has received offers from some Premier League clubs.

The 29-year-old delivered spectacular performances for Crotone in the 2020-21 season although his effort was not enough to help the club maintain their Serie A status.

Simy scored 20 goals and provided three assists, amid other dazzling displays, which have seen him linked to a number of clubs.

Morabito has now confirmed the Nigeria international, who has one year left on his current contract, has also been courted by English top-flight sides.

"Simy has a very interesting market in England, there are at least a couple of interested clubs in the Premier League,” Morabito told TuttoMonza.

"His preference is for foreign countries, eventually we will consider offers from the upper-middle-range Serie A club.

"We are therefore working mainly on the English market, where the clubs are economically more solid and can offer important figures both to Crotone and to the player. He deserves a championship like that.

"Let's see what happens in the next few weeks. At the moment, I repeat, the most concrete track is the one that leads to the Premier League".

The centre-forward has spent five years with Crotone after joining the club in the summer of 2016 from Gil Vicente.

Simy bagged 20 goals in the 2019-20 season to help the Pythagoreans gain promotion to Serie A, the strikes also ensured he scooped the top-scorer award.

The attacker was recently recalled to the Nigeria national team following his impressive goalscoring form for Crotone.

The forward has made four appearances for the three-time African champions since his debut against the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2018.

The forward will be expected to link up with the Super Eagles for their upcoming international friendly against Cameroon in Austria on June 4.