Simpore assists, Mulaudzi bags brace and Ramapele scores as Dinamo-BSUPC maul Bobruichanka

The Burkina Faso striker and Banyana Banyana duo shone as Maleyew Yury's team crushed their visitors in Saturday's game

Salimata Simpore made an assist, Lebogang Ramalepe was on target and Rhoda Mulaudzi scored twice and earned an assist as Dinamo-BSUPC thumped Bobruichanka 9-0 on Saturday.

Simpore was afforded her 16th start in the campaign as Ramalepe earned her sixth, while Mulaudzi got her third and the trio gave a good account to help Yuriy Maleev’s ladies clinch victory at home.

The already crowned Belarusian champions hit the ground running in the game when Bobruichanka's Askana Shpak gifted the hosts the lead after turning the ball in her own net in the sixth minute.

Hanna Pilipenko doubled ’s lead with a fine effort in the 25th minute before Burkina Faso star Simpore set up striker Mulaudzi to net a third of the match four minutes later.

Pilipenko bagged her second and Dinamo's fourth in the 41st minute, and Anastasiya Linnik added the fifth a minute later before Mulaudzi assisted Pilipenko to bag her hat-trick a minute from half time.

After the restart, Mulaudzi netted her second of the match in the 57th minute and her compatriot Ramalepe got on the scoresheet seven minutes later before Karina Olkhovik wrapped up the big win.

Ramalepe, who scored her third goal in seven outings featured for the duration of the game along with compatriot Bambanani Mbane.

Mulaudzi, whose brace increased her season tally to seven in seven games was also on parade for the entirety of the match.

Simpore played for the opening 45 minutes and 's Claudia Dabda starred in the final 45 minutes in the encounter for Dinamo.

On their own part, Cameroon's Sorelle Metiefang featured for the last 45 minutes for Bobruichanka, while 's Macleans Chinonyerem was an unused substitute for the encounter.

The win saw Dinamo open a 14-point lead at the top, with 60 points from 20 outings this term, while the defeat left Bobruichanka in sixth with 17 points from 20 matches.

The African stars will hope to wrap up a fine season when Dinamo take on Neman in the final match of the season on November 8.