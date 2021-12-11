Simon's stunning goal seals Nantes comeback win over Lens

Moses Simon was the hero for Nantes in Friday's Ligue 1 encounter as his last-gasp goal secured a 3-2 comeback victory over Lens.

For the first time this season, Simon started on the bench for Antoine Kombouare’s team and he was later introduced in the 70th minute when the game was tied at 2-2.

Nantes started Friday's match on the wrong foot and they find themselves behind within the first seven minutes through David Costa's opener.

They conceded another goal in the 14th minute and the first half ended 2-0 against them.

After the restart, the Canaries got into action and turned things around with Randal Kolo Muani scoring a brace within nine minutes.

With the encounter heading towards a draw, Simon stood out for the hosts and he sent Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau into a frenzy with the match-winning goal in the 90th minute.

The Nigeria star, after receiving a pass from Quentin Merlin, cut in from the left-wing and fired his effort into the top corner past goalkeeper Wuilker Farinez.

Simon has now contributed two goals and six assists in 17 league appearances for Nantes in this campaign and their result was their second consecutive win in the French top-flight after they endured a five-game winless run.

They climbed to the 10th spot in the Ligue 1 table with 25 points after 18 matches and manager Antoine Kombouare expressed delight with his team’s resilience.

"What is very important is that we saw 11 new players in the second half,” Kombouare told the club’s website.

“They revolted, we took a lot of risk by pressing higher, by correcting everything we did wrong in the first half. I really want to congratulate the players.

“It is a great pride for me, the player trained here at FC Nantes to see La Beaujoire exult as she was able to do this evening. It had been a very long time since I had experienced this!"