Simon leads Nantes to end 15-game winless run in Ligue 1

The Super Eagles forward returned to the scoresheet as the Canaries bagged their first league win since November

Moses Simon opened the scoring as Nantes secured a vital 3-1 away win against Angers in Sunday's Ligue 1 match.

The Nigeria international inspired Antoine Kombouare's men to grab their first win since they defeated Lorient 2-0 back in November, and it ended their 15-game winless run in the French top-flight.

Four minutes into the encounter at Stade Raymond-Kopa, Simon fired the visitors ahead after he finished off Ludovic Blas' assist.

The goal extended the 25-year-old's tally to three goals after 20 Ligue 1 matches this season.

It did not take long for Nantes to double their lead as Imran Louza found the back of the net from the penalty spot in the seventh minute.

Despite their slow start to the game, Angers were handed a chance to reduce the deficit towards the end of the first-half after Ivory Coast's Souleyman Doumbia was brought down in the penalty area.

Morocco's Sofiane Boufal immediately stepped forward but his effort was saved by goalkeeper Alban Lafont. Fortunately for the hosts, VAR ordered a retake of the kick because Lafont was not positioned well on his goal line.

Thomas Mangani retook the penalty in the 33rd minute and Angers were able to reduce the deficit before half-time.

After replacing Simon on the hour-mark, Kader Bamba sealed Nantes' victory with his effort in the 86th minute.

The victory moved the Canaries out of the relegation zone to 18th on the Ligue 1 table with 22 points from 25 matches. Meanwhile, Angers dropped to ninth on the standings after suffering back-to-back league defeats.

Simon will be expected to build on Sunday's form when Nantes host Marseille at Stade de la Beaujoire on February 20.