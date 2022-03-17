Moses Simon has charged his Nantes teammates to give their all when they face Lille in their next Ligue 1 fixture on Saturday.

Antoine Kombouare's side are looking to extend their six-game unbeaten league run at the Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau after last Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Troyes.

Simon who has contributed three goals and seven assists in 23 league appearances this season, looks forward to a tough clash against the defending Ligue 1 champions but he believes they are up to the task to upstage their visitors.

“For me, we will have to give everything, play as a team and show a lot of solidarity between us. Everyone is ready and concerned by this very big meeting that is coming,” Simon told the club’s website.

"Lille are a very big team in our championship, they are also the defending champions and we must not forget that.

“They are on a good run but I think we have also been in a good dynamic in recent weeks. We will have to give everything and we will see at the end, what will be the result of this match.”

Nantes are seventh in the French top-flight table with two points behind Lille who were knocked out of the Uefa Champions League by Chelsea on Wednesday.

In addition, Simon stressed the importance of Saturday’s fixture to the Canaries’ aim to secure a spot in Europe at the end of the season.

“Yes, of course. We have to do it for ourselves and for the fans,” he continued. “The defeat at Troyes disappointed the team but it's something that should serve us for the rest of the season, in order to know what really want."