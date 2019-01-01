Simeone reveals Liverpool boss Klopp is the rival manager he admires most

The Atletico Madrid head coach has praised the German and has been impressed with how he has stuck to the same playing style over the years

Diego Simeone has named manager Jurgen Klopp as the coach he admires most in world football.

In an interview with Spanish radio station Cadena Ser, the manager spoke about losing Antione Griezmann to and signing Joao Felix, while also singing Klopp's praises.

"A coach I admire? Jurgen Klopp. No doubt," stated the Argentine.

"He had to lose things and also win beautiful things, but always with the same style. I see him close to his players."

Klopp has reinvigorated Liverpool following their slump in the years prior to his arrival and guided them to their sixth European Cup triumph - their second in the era - last season.

The former Dortmund boss had taken the Reds to two European finals prior to the victory over in Madrid, reaching the final in his first season where they lost to prior to the 2018 Champions League final defeat to .

As Simeone has done on many occasions, Klopp has also had to build a team after losing a key player. Philippe Coutinho was sold to Barcelona in January 2018, but Liverpool emerged as a stronger unit following the Brazilian's departure as they strengthened other areas of their squad.

Atleti, meanwhile, sold Griezmann to Barcelona in the summer, but the 49-year-old, who has been with the club for almost eight years, says the player they miss the most is Lucas Hernandez, who left for .

"The player exit this summer that was the most damaging for us was that of Lucas Hernandez," he added.

"He was a kid of ours, from the youth system, he was one of us - just like Saul [Niguez], Koke, Thomas [Partey]… Lucas came along at the same time as Thomas, those players are important."

Atletico Madrid are currently third in the Liga table after eight matches, three points behind current leaders Barcelona.

Klopp's Liverpool, meanwhile, have raced out in front at the top of the Premier League table, with 's 2-0 home loss to seeing them slip eight points behind their title rivals.