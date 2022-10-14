Simeone admits he's 'finding it difficult' to get the most out of Joao Felix at Atletico amid transfer rumours

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone admits he is having a tough time getting Joao Felix to hit top form amid reports he wants to leave the club.

Joao Felix reportedly wants Atletico exit

Simeone admits struggles to coach attacker

Coach determined to resolve situation

WHAT HAPPENED? It was reported on Friday that the Portuguese attacker has asked the club to sell him as early as January as he is unhappy at the club. Simeone hopes to fix the issues with the 22-year-old, who is yet to score in any of his 11 appearances this season.

WHAT THEY SAID: Simeone told reporters: "With Joao, I'm finding it difficult to get the best out of him, but that's something I have to resolve. I have to get the maximum out of all the players."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The ex-Benfica star joined the Spanish side for a club record €126 million (£113m/$142m) in 2019, but has not lived up to expectation at the club. He has scored 29 times in 122 matches in all competitions for Simeone's team.

WHAT NEXT FOR ATLETICO? After drawing 0-0 with Club Brugge in the Champions League, Atletico will hope to bounce back on Saturday when they take on Athletic Club in La Liga.