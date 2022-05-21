Simeone complains about Atletico Madrid's transfer strategy after title defence slump

Diego Simeone has admitted to frustration with the make-up of his Atletico Madrid squad this season after the Rojiblancos spluttered in their title defence in La Liga.

The Wanda Metropolitano outfit were forced to watch from a distance as rivals Real Madrid seized the crown back after a soft domestic campaign.

Atletico were forced to contend with key injuries throughout the campaign, and now Simeone has admitted that he had difficulties with the construction of his overall team.

What did Simeone say about his squad?

“We have to adjust quite a few things," Simeone stated. "We suffered the loss of [Kieran] Trippier, which we didn’t resolve as I would have liked. Marcos doesn’t feel as comfortable there and couldn’t show his potential.

"Vrsaljko played and didn’t play, Wass couldn’t get into it. In the end it’s all or nothing and it’s more difficult to give people opportunities when you’re in a tough situation. We suffered a lot with our centre-backs.

"They sound like excuses but they’re realities. I didn’t know how to resolve it. With Reinildo we maintained more stability and in those 10 matches we conceded 5 goals. The team was stronger defending and it generated more regularity."

How will Atletico look next season?

Simeone will be starting to lay the groundwork for his squad ahead of the 2022-23 campaign now, and several key chances will be made among the ranks of the Rojiblancos.

One name absent from the ranks will be Luis Suarez, with the veteran forward departing the club for new pastures.

However, Antoine Griezmann reportedly looks poised to remain in their ranks after a loan spell back at Wanda Metropolitano.

