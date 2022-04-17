Simba SC vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

Orlando Pirates will be out to secure a comfortable first-leg lead when they clash against Simba SC in a Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final match at Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium on Sunday.

After finishing on top of their group, the Buccaneers face what could be a stern test in Dar es Salaam against a team that have 60,000 fans packing their home ground.

It’s a match in which the Buccaneers would want to record a result that would make life easy for them when they host Simba in the second leg next week.

After their Confederation Cup campaign ended at the quarter-final stage last season, they would be pushing to go further in this competition and claim their first continental silverware since 1996.

But for now, the Reds of Msimbazi stand in their way and it’s a hurdle that might prove difficult to clear as Simba have been gaining experience by regularly participating in continental competitions in recent seasons.

Game Simba SC vs Orlando Pirates Date Sunday, April 17 Time 18:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Simba SC.

Simba coach Pablo Franco has been plotting for Pirates’ downfall without forward Hassan Dilunga in his plans.

Dilunga is injured and, interestingly, is in South Africa for treatment as he races to be fit for the second leg.



backpagepix

Pirates will certainly be without left-back Paseka Mako who was injured in a Premier Soccer League match against Baroka FC last weekend.

Mako was involved in a collision with goalkeeper Richard Ofori, leaving him with a swollen face and a fractured nose which required emergency medical attention.

Innocent Maela is likely to return to the left-back position while Tebogo Tlolane is also a likely replacement.

The Buccaneers welcome back defender Olisa Ndah who has missed recent games due to illness and suspension.

Attacker Terrence Dzvukamanja has missed Pirates’ last three games due to injury and is still a doubt for Sunday’s game.

Vincent Pule remains out injured although he is edging closer to full fitness.

Match Preview

Pirates arrived in Dar es Salaam on the backdrop of a six-match unbeaten run across all competitions.

That run includes four wins and two draws and they would be keen to maintain such form.

In the Confederation Cup this season, the Soweto giants have lost just one match when they succumbed to a 3-2 defeat away at Al-Ittihad.

Article continues below

They have played nine games in this competition and managed six wins and two draws.

Simba, on the other hand, have already lost three games while winning four and drawing three times.

The Tanzanians finished second in Group D and what could concern Pirates is that their opponents are unbeaten at home in this competition this season.