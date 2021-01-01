Simba SC chief Dewji shelves plans to buy Ferrari & Rolls-Royce, vows to invest in club

The millionaire boss reveals his plans to inject more money to help the Msimbazi giants compete with the best teams in Africa

Simba SC chairman Mohammed Dewji has revealed his intentions to inject more money into the growth of the Mainland Premier League giants.

The millionaire boss has confirmed on his social media pages his plans to boost the Tanzania champions with more finances and further confirmed the decision has forced him to shelve his plans to purchase a Ferrari & a Rolls-Royce.

“I was almost going to buy myself a Ferrari & a Rolls-Royce, I guess that plan is out of the window,” Dewji wrote on his pages.

“I will have to channel more funds to Simba, the club’s success and growth are more important than my personal enjoyment. This is Simba.”

Nilipanga kujizawadia Ferrari na Rolls-Royce, sina budi kuweka mpango huu kapuni kwa sasa na kuelekeza fedha zaidi katika klabu yetu ya @SimbaSCTanzania . Furaha ya @SimbaSCTanzania ni muhimu kuliko starehe yangu. Simba kwanza! — Mohammed Dewji MO (@moodewji) May 16, 2021

In 2016, Dewji, who is ranked as the richest man in Tanzania, made a $10 million bid to acquire a controlling stake of at least 51% in Simba and immediately told journalists his plans to transform Simba into Africa’s most successful club by hiring high-quality players and investing in key infrastructure.

Simba SC, which was founded in 1936 by a group of community leaders in Dar es Salaam, currently has a fan base of more than 10 million people and is constantly ranked amongst the top three clubs in the Tanzanian league.

His recent support has seen the club perform well in the domestic league and also in the Caf Champions League, where they are in the quarter-finals, but could be eliminated after losing their first leg fixture against Kaizer Chiefs 4-0 at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday.

However, Dewji has remained confident Simba can still make it to the semi-finals, insisting they will fight using all means at their disposal to overturn the result during the return leg set for Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on May 22.

Article continues below

“We have lost the battle, but not the war,” Dewji wrote on his Twitter handle. “We will keep on fighting with our blood, sweat, and tears to live another day.”

The Msimbazi giants went into the match at FNB Stadium with a good record from the group stage but Amakhosi used their home advantage well to win the first leg contest and put one leg in the semi-finals of the competition.

Goals from Samir Nurkovic (a brace), Erick Mathoho, and Leonardo Castro inspired the home side to a well-deserved win which saw the Soweto giants maintain their unbeaten home record in this season's Champions League.