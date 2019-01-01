Silva open to new Man City contract as he shrugs off Real Madrid speculation

The Portugal international playmaker is already tied to the reigning Premier League champions through to 2022, but could agree fresh terms

Bernardo Silva is “happy” at Manchester City and would consider signing a new contract, with talk of possible interest from Real Madrid being ignored.

The Portugal international was snapped up by the Blues in the summer of 2017 after helping Monaco to Ligue 1 title glory in the previous season.

He repeated that trick during his debut season in the Premier League, but was restricted to just 15 starts within a star-studded and record-breaking squad.

Pep Guardiola has already used him from the off on 20 occasions this term, with Silva’s creative qualities helping to counter the injury-enforced absence of Kevin De Bruyne.

Silva has delivered five goals and six assists, with those efforts sparking rumours regarding admiring glances from Madrid.

The 24-year-old committed to a deal through to 2022, though, when signing for City and says he would be willing to discuss fresh terms, telling the Manchester Evening News: “I'm OK right now, I still have three-and-a-half years left.

“I don't know what will happen but we will see.

“I'm happy at City and if they want to renegotiate my contract then of course I'm open to doing that.

“I'm very happy here at Man City - not only with the staff but I look around at my team-mates and it is a young team that can achieve fantastic things.

“To look at the future and think that if we stay together we can do special things, I am very happy here and want to stay.”

Silva tasted Premier League and Carabao Cup glory in 2017-18 and admits there is a desire on the part of all of those at the Etihad Stadium to build on those successes over the coming years.

He added: “That's the goal of all the directors and the owners because of the way they shape the team with young players and a fantastic squad.

“Our goal is to try to keep the same level, winning competition after competition every year.

“We are still in the beginning, knowing that it is very difficult to do that but we will try it.

“We have a very young squad with a lot of very good players and we will try to win as many things as we can over the next seasons.

“When I was younger I could never have imagined that me at 24 would have already won a league in Portugal, a league in France, a league in England and playing for the national team.

“I'm happy with what I've achieved but then, when you've done these things, you always want more. That's what I try to do.”

City currently sit four points behind Liverpool in the Premier League table, but remain in the title hunt and are also progressing positively in the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Champions League.