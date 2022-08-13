Silas on target for Stuttgart before late drama against Werder Bremen in Bundesliga

The 23-year-old Congolese had a decent game but could not help his team to collect their first win of the season

Silas Katompa Mvumpa was on target as Stuttgart claimed a point in the 2-2 draw away to Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga game played at Wohninvest Weserstadion on Saturday.

Both teams had drawn their previous match and a win was vital for either team in their bid to collect their first win in the 2022/23 season.

It took the hosts just four minutes to get their first goal; Anthony Jung was let loose in the wing and had enough time to play the ball into the danger zone.

Niclas Fullkrug took full advantage of the cross, heading it past Florian Muller.

Werder had several half-chances to get their second goal but they lacked composure in front of the goal.

Silas' first realistic opportunity came his way in the 35th minute. He managed to get past his marker but when he was about to pull the trigger, the defender did well to block him.

Three minutes later, Wataru Endo collected a fine pass from Sasa Kalajdzic and fired home to bring the teams to level terms. It was a goal that ensured no side had an advantage over the other as the first half came to a close.

In the 75th minute, Silas sent a brilliant lofted pass to Lilian Egloff who was unmarked in the danger zone. However, the latter guided his header over the bar much to the relief of Werder Bremen.

Two minutes later, the Democratic Republic of Congo attacker was rewarded for his zeal. Kalajdzic, once again, created the goal; he spotted his teammate in a prime position and passed the ball to him, and Silas fired a precise shot that went in via the inside of the right post to give Stuttgart a 2-1 lead.

It seemed the visitors had done enough to get their first win of the season, but their hearts were broken in the fifth minute of added time. A rebound fell kindly to Niclas Fullkrug who slammed the ball into the net to ensure the spoils were shared.

Stuttgart will now host Freiburg in their next match while Werder Bremen will be away to Borussia Dortmund.