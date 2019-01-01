‘Sign Sessegnon and keep Trippier’ - Chimbonda offers Tottenham transfer advice

The former Spurs full-back believes the England international will be staying put, but feels another youngster could be signed on the opposite flank

should be looking to keep Kieran Trippier while snapping up Ryan Sessegnon, says Pascal Chimbonda.

It has been suggested that there could be defensive departures in north London this summer.

England international Trippier has been linked with a move elsewhere, with side said to be among his suitors.

Chimbinda, though, is looking for a man who currently occupies the right-back berth that he once filled to be retained by Spurs.

He told Sportingbet: “Tripper won’t be sold this window and will remain Tottenham’s first choice right back.

“He clearly struggled last season, but he will be a completely new player now he’s had a summer to rest without any international tournaments.

“With [Serge] Aurier being injured throughout the season, it didn’t give Tripper a chance to rest when he needed it most.

“He’s proven he can play at the top level and you don’t lose that overnight. I expect we’ll see Tripper back to his best next season.”

With Trippier’s qualities talked up, Chimbonda believes that Spurs were right to stay out of the market which saw Manchester United spend £50 million ($63m) on Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

He added: “Tottenham made the right choice to not try and sign Wan-Bissaka.

“He had a very good season for Palace, but he’s still very far off from becoming a proven player.

“Tottenham need to strengthen other parts of the pitch more urgently and Wan-Bissaka would have taken a massive wedge out of the transfer budget.”

One area that Chimbonda would like to see strengthened is the left flank, with Tottenham continuing to be linked with Fulham’s versatile 19-year-old Ryan Sessegnon.

“[Mauricio] Pochettino can unlock Sessegnon’s full potential and would be a great signing for Tottenham,” said Chimbonda.

“It’s unfair to judge him on last season’s performance as he was played in various positions in a team where everyone struggled to find their feet.

“He’s still very young and needs the guidance to fulfil his potential. Pochettino can offer him that as well as Danny Rose.

“I think Rose would be an excellent player for Sessegnon to learn from and it would give him some healthy competition.

“They are very similar in terms of both being attackingly strong, but Rose can improve Sessegnon’s defensive capabilities.”