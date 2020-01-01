Sigh of relief for Nkana FC as Fifa lifts transfer ban

The club found themselves sanctioned following a contract dispute between them and their former Ghanaian goalkeeper

Zambian champions Nkana FC can now breathe a sigh of relief after Fifa withdrew a transfer ban it had imposed on them.

The club found themselves under Fifa’s transfer sanction following a contractual issue with their former goalkeeper Stephen Adams.

Fifa’s Dispute Resolution Chamber had ordered Nkana to pay the Ghanaian for a breach of contract in May 2019. Nkana had terminated the goalkeeper’s contract in June 2018 after he had served the club for just six months.

Consequently, the Zambian side was ordered to pay Adams $27,000 and five per cent interest per annum as of August 2018 until the date of effective payment within 45 days.

“The world football governing body Fifa has lifted a transfer ban imposed on Nkana Football Club following a dispute with Ghanaian goalkeeper [Stephen] Adams,” the club said on Wednesday confirming the lifting of the ban in a document obtained by Goal.

Fifa head of players' status Erika Montemor Ferreira acknowledged receipt of the communication of the legal representative of the player confirming the parties involved in the matter have indeed settled it.

“In this respect, we acknowledge receipt of the communication of the legal representative of the player by means of which he confirmed the parties settled the matter,” Fifa’s letter read.

“Consequently, we will now proceed to the closure of the present matter. Furthermore, we kindly inform your club that the ban imposed on it is in line with the aforementioned decision is now lifted.”

Nkana president Joseph Silwamba pledged to uphold good governance and also acknowledged the help from Football Association Zambia (Faz) president Andrew Kamanga during the transfer ban period.

“As a club, we are grateful to anyone who was involved in ensuring this matter is put to rest and we move forward as Nkana FC,” Silwamba said.

“We are very grateful for [Stephen] Adams and his lawyers, the Ghanaian Football Federation, Faz and Fifa for their favourable consideration of our appeal. We shall uphold governance going forward and respect Fifa statutes."

Adams had joined the Zambian club in January 2018 on a free transfer where he agreed to a three-year deal before it was ended just months into it.

Nkana are now free to sign players before engaging in the Caf 2020/21 season.