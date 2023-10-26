Should Man Utd make embarrassing move to bring back David de Gea amid Andre Onana struggles - and would U-turn really solve their goalkeeper issue?

Stephen Darwin
David de Gea Manchester United 2022-23Getty
Manchester UnitedDavid de GeaCOMMUNITYPremier LeagueA. Onana

The Red Devils have been linked with signing their former No.1 despite Erik ten Hag's decision to let him go in the summer - should they do it?

In what would be an extraordinary U-turn, Manchester United have been linked with re-signing De Gea as a free agent - just two months after acrimoniously getting rid of him to make way for Andre Onana.

The Cameroon international was the hero as he saved a stoppage-time penalty against Copenhagen on Tuesday night, but is that enough for full redemption after a shaky start to the 2023-24 campaign?

Would a returning De Gea be an upgrade on the former Inter goalkeeper or should United keep faith in Onana? Let us know what you think in the comments section below! 👇

