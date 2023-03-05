Should Man Utd fans be worried by shocking Liverpool loss?

The Red Devils' revival under Erik ten Hag suffered a major setback at Anfield - have your say on whether it's just a blip or something far worse!

Manchester United's title hopes are well and truly over! Ten Hag's side were battered 7-0 by Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, with Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah all netting braces before Roberto Firmino rounded off a memorable win for the hosts. The Carabao Cup winners still have the FA Cup and Europa League to play for, but should they now be looking over their shoulders in the race for a top-four Premier League finish? Have your say below and see what other readers have made of a crazy night on Merseyside! 👇