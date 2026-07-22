Omar Marmoush has been dealt a fresh blow following the end of the Pharaohs' 2026 World Cup journey. The Egypt winger has been named among the worst-rated players in the tournament, according to statistics from specialist website "WhoScored".

The website placed the Manchester City man third on its list of the lowest-rated Premier League players during the 2026 World Cup, among those who featured for at least 300 minutes, after he picked up a rating of 6.39 out of 10.

Only two players fared worse. Marmoush's City team-mate Antoine Semenyo, of Ghana, scored 6.14, while Sweden's Victor Lindelof propped up the list with the lowest rating of the lot at 6.01.

The ranking of the lowest-rated Premier League players at the World Cup was as follows:

Victor Lindelof (Sweden) – 6.01

Antoine Semenyo (Ghana) – 6.14

Omar Marmoush (Egypt) – 6.39

Pedro Neto (Portugal) – 6.41

Gabriel Gudmundsson (Sweden) – 6.43

Morgan Rogers (England) – 6.44

Piero Hincapie (Ecuador) – 6.45

Diego Gomez (Paraguay) – 6.52

Nico O'Reilly (England) – 6.53

Jordan Pickford (England) – 6.57

The bad news didn't stop there. The same website revealed that Marmoush had the lowest rating of any Egypt player to feature for more than 200 minutes in the tournament, while goalkeeper Mostafa Shobier topped the list of the Pharaohs' best with a rating of 7.38.

Those figures followed a lacklustre showing from Marmoush across Egypt's five matches, despite the side reaching the round of 16 for the first time in its history, before narrowly going out to Argentina by a score of (3-2).

Marmoush came within a whisker of writing one of the tournament's standout moments. He led a counter-attack in the final seconds against Argentina, only for Leandro Paredes to intercept and stop his pass from reaching Mahmoud Hassan "Trezeguet". Argentina scored the winner minutes later, in a moment many considered the turning point for both sides.

Paredes made an artwork of that moment and hung it in his home, regarding it as one of his standout memories from his Tango journey at the tournament.