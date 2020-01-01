Sherman believes unbelievable unity will power Kedah past Tai Po

New signing Kpah Sherman believes that the unprecedented togetherness found in the Kedah camp will lead them through to the next stage of ACL.

Today is a big day for as they kickstart their 2020 season properly with the AFC (ACL) playoff match against Hong Kong's Wofoo Tai Po FC at Darul Aman Stadium.

The prize is final playoff match against firm favourites 's FC Seoul in a week's time on 28 January where the winner will take their place in the group stages of Asia's most elite club competition.

Having already played several season in Malaysia from then MISC-MIFA to FC, Kpah Sherman has seen how Malaysian teams are and in Kedah, he's seeing something rather unique to him.

"This is my first season with Kedah. What I can see is here there's a big unity, which isn't often seen in other teams. We have a good team and a good character, so we will fight definitely to do great things for Kedah.

"Even though in football you cannot underestimate your opponent but I'm very confident in the team and the coaching staff. Even the fans, we need everybody to fight with the team. Hopefully we can win.

"Football as a whole is pressure but you don't need to have it in your mind. Last year I had a good season and this year the Kedah fans expect more from me. I can only work hard and do my work.

"I started a few games with (Tchetche) Kipre in pre-season. We understanding each other. But it's not just him but also with other players," said Sherman in the pre-match press conference on Monday.

With Shakir Hamzah serving a sustained ban period, the Singaporean centre half isn't listed in Kedah's squad for the ACL this season and that made an easy decision for head coach Aidil Sharin.

While the allows five foreigners to be used in any match, the ACL only allows four. That means Sherman, Kipre, Renan Alves and Amin Nazari goes through into the squad list.

And it is up front where all the focus will be to see how last season's Super League top scorer Sherman will link up with former FC hitman, Kipre. A definite tricky double-threat for Tai Po to deal with.

Follow Goal Malaysia on Instagram