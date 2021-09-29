Sheriff ace Addo opens up on Real Madrid upset and Vinicius Jr penalty in Champions League

The Ghanaian midfielder reflects on their big win over Los Blancos at Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday

Ghanaian midfielder Edmund Addo is over the moon by Sheriff Tiraspol’s giant upset of Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday, stating the 13-time champions paid for underrating their opponents.

In their first-ever campaign in Europe’s elite inter-club competition, the Moldovan side left it late to grab a 2-1 away win at Santiago Bernabeu, thanks to Sebastien Thill’s 89th minute effort.

It was their second big win in Group D, having earlier clinched a 2-0 home victory over Ukrainian fold Shakhtar Donetsk on matchday one.

“I can't explain how I'm feeling right now. It's a dream come true for me. I never imagined such a moment this early. I'm grateful to God,” Addo told Goal.

“For sure, I knew we could get something out of the game but it won't be easy. We respected Madrid but believe in ourselves. After our game against Red Star Belgrade, Dynamo Zagreb and Shakhtar Donetsk we knew everything was possible against Real Madrid.

“I think they underrated us as a team. And we were confident in our game plan.

“Our game plan was to keep our focus and play to the instructions of the coach. They're an experienced and excellent side, so we had to work extremely hard.”

The Ghanaian, who lasted the entire duration of Tuesday’s win, was at heart of one of the major talking points of the game.

After Jasurbek Yakhshiboev headed home the opener from Cristiano’s cross to hand Sheriff a surprise lead in the 25th minute, Madrid found a way back into the game on 63 minutes when a Video Assistant Review found Addo to have fouled Vinciuis Jr in the box.

The midfielder, though, was lucky to leave the crime scene without a booking which could have ended his night abruptly, having earlier copped a first yellow card on the stroke of half-time.

Karim Benzema expertly stepped up and converted the penalty to level the score, before Sheriff scored a sensational winner through Thill a minute to full-time.

“I was disappointed [by the penalty] but I know it's all part of the game. I had to do my job despite the card and pressure on us. I had to be careful not to let my team down with a red card,” the 21-year-old stated.

In what is undoubtedly an unexpected development, Sheriff find themselves top of the group with six points, three more than Madrid, while Inter Milan and Shakhtar hold a point apiece.

The Moldovan side next face Italian giants Inter on matchday three.

“[We are] 100 per cent confident of qualifying from the group. We've started games in this competition as the underdogs, but we always came through,” said a confident Addo.

Uncapped at international level, Addo will be hoping to catch the attention of new Ghana coach Milovan Rakevac for a first call-up to the Black Stars.