Shelve management plans & join documentary: How Coleen convinced Man Utd legend Wayne to star in ‘unfiltered’ Rooney show for Disney+

Coleen Rooney was able to convince husband Wayne to park his management career for now and join her on a new Disney+ documentary.

WHAT HAPPENED?

It has been confirmed that the Manchester United legend is to star in a 10-part series alongside his wife and their four sons. Said show will be giving streamers around the world a unique insight in the Rooneys life away from the spotlight.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Coleen has led the push for a £10 million ($14m) fly-on-the-wall series as she looks to build on her success in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here and build a media profile that rivals the likes of the Beckham and Kardashian families.

Article continues below

Getty/GOAL

THE GOSSIP

Wayne is happy to get on board as, after flopping badly in coaching stints at Birmingham and Plymouth, he is back on punditry duty and able to spend more time at home with his partner and children.

WHAT A SOURCE SAID

A source has told Heat: “Financially, Wayne doesn’t need another manager’s job, which just brings a lot of stress and takes him away from home. Coleen wants him to focus on their marriage and the family.”

Heat’s insider added on what to expect from ‘The Rooneys’: “Wayne used to hate being in front of the camera, but he’s more comfortable with it now and the Disney film crew have just become a part of their lives. He’s mainly doing this for Coleen, but he’s still excited to show people how he is as a family man.

“They’re being very open on their show – Coleen knows they have to give viewers an unfiltered look into their world for it to be a success. She accepts that eventually Wayne may want to go back into management and that could mean more time apart, but for now she likes Wayne being at home – they’re having fun and trying new things.”

Getty/GOAL

WHAT NEXT FOR ROONEY?

Wayne has reportedly been lined up for an £800,000 deal with Match of the Day that will see him offer expert analysis of Premier League action. The ex-England captain is seemingly in no rush to head back into the dugout.