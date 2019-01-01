Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Blades and the Eagles both drew their opening games of the season, but will look to open their account in style when they meet in the Steel City

and will be seeking to notch their first victory of the new Premier League campaign when the pair cross swords at Bramall Lane this weekend.

The Blades left it late on their long-awaited top-flight return to salvage a point in their opening game against Bournemouth, but Chris Wilder will hope that the benefit of their first home game will give his side a boost.

Palace too will be looking to pick up their first win of the 2019-20 season too, following a goalless draw on the opening weekend with , but Roy Hodgson will be more than wary of the threat his newly promoted hosts possess.

All eyes will be on the Eagles' selection too, as speculation continues to swirl around the future of Wilfried Zaha, though the forward missed out on a move to a rival English club.

Game Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace Date Sunday, August 18 Time 2:00pm BST / 9:00am ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the UK, the match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, and available to stream on Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Sheffield United squad Goalkeepers Henderson, Moore, Verrips Defenders Basham, Egan, O'Connell, Jagielka, Stearman, Freeman, Bryan Midfielders Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens, Osborn, Besic, Morrison Forwards McBurnie, Robinson, Sharp, McGoldrick, Mousset

Chris Wilder omitted both club-record signing Oliver McBurnie and veteran striker Billy Sharp in the starting XI last week, but despite the latter finding their vital equaliser off the bench, it's the former who is more likely to start.

The Blades are still thought to have concerns over the fitness of former Bournemouth man Lys Mousset, who they are easing back into contention from injury.

Potential Sheffield United starting XI: Henderson; Basham, Egan, O'Connell; Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; McBurnie, Robinson.

Position Crystal Palace squad Goalkeepers Guaita, Hennessey, Henderson Defenders Ward, Kelly, Dann, Van Aanholt, Schlupp, Woods, Cahill Midfielders Meyer, Milivojevic, McCarthy, Riedewald, Camarasa, Kirby, Kouyate Forwards Townsend, Benteke, Zaha, Ayew, Wickham

Questions continue to linger over whether Roy Hodgson will include Wilfried Zaha in his starting line-up after he left the striker out last week against .

The Toffees had been linked with a move for the international, who was unable to make an impact on the match after emerging as a 65th-minute substitute.

Potential Crystal Palace starting XI: Guaita; Ward, Kelly, Dann, Van Aanholt; Meyer, Milivojevic, McCarthy; Townsend, Benteke, Zaha.

Betting & Match Odds

Sheffield United are the favourites to open their account at home with odds of 31/20 available with bet365. Palace are meanwhile priced at 19/10 while a draw is available at 21/10.

Click here to see all of bet365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

Both Premier League new boys Sheffield United and old hands Crystal Palace will know the importance of picking up their first win of the season when the two meet this weekend in the top flight.

The newly promoted Blades and the oft-inconsistent Eagles are tipped to be among the runners and riders jostling to avoid relegation come the business end of the campaign, with the former widely expected to struggle in their quest to avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

But their manager Chris Wilder has proved himself a capable mind at many levels of the game and, though maligned in some quarters over the years, his opposite number Roy Hodgson is no fool either.

They will each know how vital three points at the expense of the other could prove to be and duly look set to unsheath their biggest weapons in their first meeting since 2011.

United spent big upon their long-awaited return to the high table of English football, with striker Oli McBurnie expected to lead the line following his expensive move from .

The forward was named on the bench in last week's 1-1 draw with Bournemouth, as was talismanic attacker Billy Sharp, who eventually proved to be their lifesaver with an 88th-minute goal.

More eyes will arguably drift over to Palace however as they look to continue to fend off interest for their most prized asset, Wilfried Zaha, as speculation continues to rumble on around his future.

The Ivory Coast international was heavily linked with a move to , following in the footsteps of team-mate Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

But the move never materialised, and nor did a subsequently mooted switch to Everton, with Palace blocking offers that they felt fell short of their hefty valuation of the 26-year-old.

Asked whether the forward could still exit Selhurst Park, Hodgson noted: "You can never rule out the possibility that it might happen because the transfer window in Europe is still open until the end of the month.

Article continues below

"It's not something I'm going to worry about because it's something that I cannot affect. There's not too much point worrying about it, if you ask me would I welcome it, the answer is no.

"I would rather that he gets his head down and commits himself to the season that we've got in front of us and commits himself to helping me, the coaching staff and the players into having another season that we can regard as a good one. That's what I would like."

Zaha was forced to also start from the bench last week, but is likely to feature from the outset at Bramall Lane.