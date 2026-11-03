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Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Sporting CP: Kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 4 3 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Stamford Bridge

At 18:45 on 03.11.2026, Shakhtar Donetsk and Sporting CP kick off.

Watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Sporting CP live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

DAZN will show the match live. You'll find the streaming details below.

Talking points this week: What has been happening at Shakhtar Donetsk and Sporting CP?

With three wins, one draw and one defeat from their last five competitive matches, Shakhtar go into this game having most recently beaten Obolon Kyiv 2-0 in the Ukrainian Premier League. Their only setback came in the Champions League, a 1-0 defeat to Inter Milan. Across those five matches, Shakhtar scored eight goals and conceded just two.

Sporting CP have three wins and two defeats from their last five matches. Most recently, they won 2-0 away at Casa Pia in Liga Portugal. In the Champions League, though, they lost 3-2 to LASK after a 2-0 away win against Lens. Sporting scored seven goals and conceded seven across the five matches.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Sporting CP: Line-ups

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Sporting CP: Form

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Sporting CP: Head-to-head record

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Sporting CP: The tables