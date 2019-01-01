Shahrul wants improvement with U-23 stars' contributions

The Malaysia squad for their coming play-off tie has seen the inclusion of even more current and former Malaysia U-23 players.

Malaysia centre back Shahrul Saad wants the team to display progress in their coming three games; their friendly against Nepal and World Cup/ qualifiers first round play-off encounters against Timor Leste.

"Playing for the national team comes with pressure, and the players must have the desire to give their best, 100 per cent in training.

"Apart from that, we want to play better from one next to the next, and combine well in the matches," said the defender to the press before training on Thursday.

The man is hoping that the squad can produce improvements with the inclusion of even more current and former Malaysia U-23 players.

The junior national team has had moderate success in recent years, by reaching the AFC U-23 Championship finals and its quarter-final stage, as well as the last eight of the Asian Games.

"I think these younger guys are very talented, and their inclusion will help the team. This will also motivate us further."

When asked by Goal about their preparations for the Nepal clash on June 2, Shahrul revealed that they have already undertaken video analysis of their would-be opponents with the coaching staff.

"We take the Nepal game seriously; they're a good team while we need to collect ranking points.

"We've done some video analysis, and we need to do against Nepal what we plan to do in the matches that come after that," he remarked.

All three encounters will be held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium. Timor Leste are the home team of the June 11 encounter, but it will still be played in .

