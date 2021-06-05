Shaaban: Why Salah should stay at Liverpool

The former Arsenal goalkeeper has urged the Egypt international to carefully consider his next move

Mohamed Salah should continue at Liverpool, according to former Arsenal goalkeeper Rami Shaaban, who suggested that the soughtafter forward might be better off staying put.

Since joining the Reds from AS Roma, Salah has achieved a remarkable run of success at Anfield, helping Jurgen Klopp’s men win the Champions League in June 2019.

Success in the Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup followed while a record-breaking Premier League title win helped them bring a 30-year wait for top-flight glory to an end.

Also, the Egypt international has been Liverpool's main source of goals, scoring 125 times in 203 outings across all competitions.

Despite losing the Premier League Golden Boot crown to Harry Kane, the two-time African Player of the Year is not short of suitors, but Shaaban stated that Salah should remain with the six-time European champions.

“It is better for Salah to continue at Liverpool,” Shaaban told OnTime Sport TV as per Kingfut.

“Liverpool fans love Salah. I want Salah to continue with the club even if he receives an offer from Paris Saint-Germain because the competition in England is stronger than in France.

“The situation will be different in one case, which is if he receives an offer from a team in the Spanish La Liga, and we’re talking here about Real Madrid or Barcelona.”

Shaaban who was drafted to the Gunners as a replacement for David Seaman also wished the 28-year-old teamed up with the Emirate Stadium giants.

“I wish Salah would’ve joined Arsenal before moving to Chelsea, Salah’s style suits Arsenal,” he added.

Salah remains a hugely popular figure at Anfield despite leaving the door open to a transfer, with supporters naming him as the club's Player of the Season.

The Pharaohs skipper expressed his delight after receiving the award, albeit admitted that Klopp’s team fell short of the required standard during the 2020-21 campaign.

“Of course, I’m happy to win this award, especially as it is voted for by fans, but winning our final games and qualifying for the Champions League was the most important thing," Salah told the club's official website.

“I think I have played OK this season, but it’s not about me – it’s about the team. For us as a team, I think if we’d had the fans in the stadium, our position, our situation, would have been much better. We suffered a lot this season with missing the fans.

“So I am happy in the last game of the season we played with our fans. It was great to see them back in the stadium.”