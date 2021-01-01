Sevilla's En-Nesyri equals Benzema and Moreno with Elche goal

The Morocco international found the net as Los Nervionenses defeated the Green-striped ones on Wednesday evening

Youssef En-Nesyri is now on level terms with Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema and Villarreal’s Gerard Moreno in the Spanish top flight’s goal scorer’s chart.

The Morocco international was on target for Sevilla in Wednesday’s 2-0 triumph over Elche in a LaLiga encounter.

With that, he now boasts of 15 goals in the 2020-21 campaign alongside the France and Spain internationals to occupy the joint-third position in the race for the Golden Boot.

Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez inhabits the second position with 18 goals and two assists, while Barcelona's Lionel Messi leads the table with 21 goals plus seven assists.

Going into the encounter against the Green-striped ones, the former Leganes man had found the net thrice in his last two games in all competitions.

With the first half heading for a goalless draw, En-Nesyri put Los Nervionenses ahead in the 43rd minute thanks to an assist from forward Suso. Left unmarked in the visitors’ goal area, the Atlas Lion headed a cross from the Spaniard past Edgar Badia.

A minute before full time, Franco Vazquez guaranteed all points for Julen Lopetegui’s men thanks to an assist from Oliver Torres.

After an impressive shift at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, he was replaced in the 87th minute by Luuk de Jong.

His compatriot Munir El Haddadi was introduced in the 62nd minute for midfielder Oscar Rodriguez. The third Moroccan in Sevilla's team Yassine Bounou was in goal from start to finish.

Speaking to the club website after the game, manager Lopetegui expressed his disenchantment by the arrangement that saw his team play Elche 72 hours after taking on Real Betis.

"It's time to say something that may not be politically correct, but no one has explained to me why LaLiga doesn't play the game on Sunday,” he said.

“There is no argument, no reason, which is a free damage to Seville and Sevillism and so I say. We could play on Sunday quietly after the beating we carry, we have been given long changed and arguments without foundation.

“It's not fair that we're going to play again with less than 72 hours, they're not going to convince me because there's no argument."

Thanks to this result, Sevilla remain in the fourth position in the Spanish elite division log after accruing 54 points from 27 outings so far this season.