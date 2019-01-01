Sevilla hand Toni Payne contract extension until 2021

Sevilla have offered the American-Nigerian a two-year contract extension following an impressive first season in Spain

Toni Payne has signed a contract extension, tying her to until 2021.

The American-Nigerian forward had agreed to a one-year deal with the Spanish outfit in June 2018, and helped them to Liga Iberdola safety in May.

The former Concacaf Women's U-17 winner with the USA joined Sevilla after ending her two-year sojourn with Eredivisie women's champions in July 2018.

On her debut season in , Payne impressed scoring 10 goals and provided three assists in 30 appearances, including three goals in Spanish Queen's Cup same term.

In the process, the former Ajax forward was nominated twice for Liga Iberdrola Player of the Week award for her contributions.

Having excelled in her maiden outing for Cristian Toro's side, the 24-year-old has been handed a new two-year contract at Campo Huerto de la Mariana.

"Toni Payne will play three seasons wearing the Sevilla FC jersey," the club announced in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

"The 24-year-old attacker from Birmingham will extend her stay in Spanish football, which was premiered in the last academic year 2018/2019 by the Seville team.

"Her tip of speed and effectiveness are two qualities highly valued by the technicians.

"In summary, Payne has signed some very interesting numbers in his first year in the capital of Andalusia.

"Over 30 matches, broken down by 27 in the Iberdrola League and three in the Copa de la Reina, contributed seven points.

"These figures are rounded up with two assists. The 2019/2020 project continues to take shape with the continuity of the American dynamite."



Having ensured their top-flight survival last season, Sevilla will aim to go all the way in the 2019/20120 season, having retained the services of Payne, who is keen to represent .