Seven submissions received for Ghana FA presidential race to succeed Nyantakyi

Friday marked the end of the period for the submission of nomination forms, clearing the way for the next step of the football normalization road map

Six men and one woman have filed nominations to become the next president of the Football Association (GFA), Goal understands.

The top seat has been vacant since the bribery and match-fixing scandal caused the overhaul of the previous administration led by Kwesi Nyantakyi in June 2018.

The stipulated deadline for submission of nominations forms was last Friday.

George Afriyie - a vice president of the GFA during the Nyantakyi era - former GFA Executive Committee member Wilfred Kwaku Osei, Dreams FC executive chairman Kurt Okraku and Fred Pappoe - also once a vice president of the GFA - are among the leading candidates.

Phar FC president Nana Yaw Amponsah, renowned female lawyer Amanda Clinton and George Ankamah Mensah - also a legal practitioner - complete the roster.

As a next step, there will be a vetting of candidates on Thursday following a review of submitted nomination forms.

The ultimate elections will be held on October 25.

Before the presidential election, however, there will be an election for regional FA chairpersons on October 18 and an election for the GFA Executive Council on October 24.

A Normalisation Committee jointly set up by Fifa, Caf and the Ghanaian government has been in charge of the administration of the nation's football since last September.

