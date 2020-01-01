Serie A players cleared to return to training on May 4

Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte has given the top flight the all-clear to resume activities under social distancing guidelines

Players in 's will be allowed to resume individual training regimes from May 4 onwards, the Italian government confirmed on Sunday.

The league has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Italy one of the nations hardest hit by the outbreak.

As of Sunday more than 197,000 cases of the disease have been reported nationwide, with more than 26,000 lives lost.

Reported infections have began to slow in recent weeks, however, due to strict quarantine measures.

Prime minister Giuseppe Conte as a result is looking to slowly relax restrictive measures, with football one of the areas that will enjoy greater freedom.

"From May 4 onwards, professional athletes and those of national interest will be able to train while following social distancing rules behind closed doors," Conte signalled to a press conference held on Sunday.

This initial phase of individual training is expected to last two weeks, with group training sessions planned to begin from May 18.

As of yet, there is no confirmation as to when the Serie A will be able to resume competitive action, although May 31 has been mentioned as a possible return date.

After almost two months of lockdown, Conte is keen to gradually bring Italy back to normality following the horrors of the Covid-19 outbreak.

"We are not yet in a position to restore full freedom of movement, but we are studying a relaxation of the current, strict regime," Conte said in an interview with La Repubblica.

"We will make sure to allow greater freedom of movement while maintaining our guarantee to prevent and contain contagion."

, who are seeking their ninth straight Scudetto title in 2019-20, led Serie A when the league came to a halt in March.

The Turin side sit one point ahead of with 26 games completed, while are a further eight points back albeit with a game in hand.