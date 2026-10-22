'The most important day of my career!' – Sergen Yalcin breaks silence as Turkey appoint new boss

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Sergen Yalcin has officially been unveiled as the new head coach of the Turkey national team on a four-year contract. The former midfielder replaced Vincenzo Montella, describing the appointment as the most important day of his career.

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Yalcin takes charge of Turkey on four-year deal

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) officially presented Sergen Yalcin as the new head coach of the Turkey national team at the Riva Hasan Dogan National Teams Camp and Training Facilities. Yalcin signed a four-year contract during an official ceremony hosted at the Orhan Saka Conference Hall.

TFF President Ibrahim Ethem Haciosmanoglu presided over the unveiling, which marks the return of a local manager to lead the Crescent-Stars after five years.

Yalcin replaces Italian tactician Vincenzo Montella following a mutual parting of ways between the manager and the federation.

TFF president highlights national duty and unity

Speaking at the signing ceremony, TFF President Haciosmanoglu emphasized that national pride drove the appointment rather than financial negotiations. "Today, after a five-year gap, we experience the joy and pride of entrusting our national team to a Turkish head coach once again," Haciosmanoglu stated.

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"Our coach not prioritizing financial matters when accepting this duty is an important indicator of his dedication to our national team."

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"Sergen Yalcin is one of the most valuable names produced by Turkish football... We believe that where there is unity, there is strength," the TFF chief added.

Yalcin labels appointment 'most important day of my career'

Yalcin, who earned numerous caps for Turkey during his playing career, expressed deep gratitude to the TFF board for entrusting him with the national team rebuild. "During my playing career, I wore the crescent-and-star shirt with pride many times," Yalcin reflected.

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"Today is the most important day of my career. We are talking about a value that sits above all of us."

"I hope that we will experience very successful days from now on... We will really need unity and togetherness," the 53-year-old manager noted.

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New era begins for Crescent-Stars

With the four-year contract signed, Yalcin and his coaching staff will immediately begin preparations for Turkey's upcoming competitive fixtures.

TFF President Haciosmanoglu presented Yalcin with a personalized national team shirt following the formal press conference to conclude the ceremony.

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Yalcin will now monitor domestic and international players as he builds his first squad selection.